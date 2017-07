Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO – The Wentzville Police Department is investigating the death of 3-month-old child. The death happened at a babysitter’s house in the 300 block of Aspen Creek. Police say the death of the child was reported around 11:30 am Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not released any information as to the circumstances of the death.

An autopsy has been schedule for Thursday.