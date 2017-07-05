× I-44 westbound closed at Six Flags following accident; 1 person dead

EUREKA, MO – Westbound Interstate 44 was closed Wednesday afternoon at Six Flags amusement park following an accident involving two vehicles.

According to Cpl. Juston Wheetly, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. at I-44 and Six Flags Road.

The driver of one car lost control on wet pavement and slammed into the median wall. A female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Three others in that car were taken to a hospital. A second vehicle struck debris from the first car, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

KPLR 11 News at Noon will have more information on this story as it becomes available.