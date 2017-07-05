Florissant family devastated by drowning of 3-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - 3-year-old Dean Glass’s family say they are devastated and are having time coming to grips with losing such a beam of joy at a very early age.

“Fourth of July will never be the same because of that for us….so,” his aunt, Lyndsey Whitaeaker said.

The pain is hard for Whiteaker as she remembers the moment when she found out her nephew 3-year-old Dean Glass drowned.

“He had his entire life ahead of him and we’re still in the shocked stage!” she said.

Whiteaker said her nephew was with his father celebrating the 4th of July.

She claims Glass was outside unsupervised with his 4-year-old sister when the little boy fell in his father’s pool.

“It was a four and half foot pool and Dean is two and a half and he didn’t know how to swim!” she said.

There’s no word on how long the little boy was in the water, but Florissant Police say an ambulance responded to the home around 8:30 am.

First Responders rushed Glass to hospital where he later died.

Whiteaker said this tragedy leaves many unanswered questions for his mom.

“She is completely heartbroken,” Whiteaker said. “You don’t expect an accidental drowning of a toddler so it’s very hard to deal with. This could’ve been prevented! That’s the hardest part is knowing this could’ve been prevented and since it wasn’t that’s why this is such a hard time for us.”

And Whiteaker said her family continues to grieve– she’s pleading for other families to make sure you watch your kids this summer.

“If you have a pool, you have to watch your children, never, never, never leave them alone because things like this happens and it’s unfortunate that it’s my family that has to go through that!”

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses.