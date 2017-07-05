Family vows to rebuild after fire destroys home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLSTADT, IL- A family of five runs for their lives when an early morning fire engulfs their entire home.

It happened shortly before 5 this morning in the 6100 block of Floraville Road in Millstadt.

The fire destroyed most of the home, but the family says while they are thankful to be alive they have a long to recovery ahead.

A burned-out kitchen window gives a clear view of some of the many memories the Hern family had hanging on their refrigerator.

The early morning fire spared not a single item or personal belongings in its way.

The fire according to the Millstadt Fire Department started in the back of the house and ripped right through the roof.

A loud boom awakened the five people inside of the house.

All of them including a child are running out as quickly as possible.

An elderly woman requires some assistance from a Millstadt police officer who just happened to be in the area.

The emergency sirens forced Joanne Pisel, across the street to jump out of bed.

"I woke up and looked out the window and there are all kind of red lights." "It's like a movie you know when you see some of these scenes."

The homeowner, Joli Hern who wasn't there at the time of fire says she is thankful her family got out alive.

"It was close to them not making out…I can't even be sad, I am just so thankful they made it out of there."

Hern says, the reality of today's tragedy is hitting her hard but she and her family are determined to rebuild.

"We are a close family and we always help each other out ...I have ton of friends and I'm trying to stay positive and I know everything will be ok."