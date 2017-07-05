Fair St. Louis traffic proves problematic for ridesharing services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Tens of thousands of people came out to see the fireworks at Fair St. Louis Tuesday evening, creating plenty of congestion for drivers as people tried to make their way out of Forest Park after the festivities.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed many of the ramps by Forest Park to help control traffic. But those closures meant long waits for drivers, especially when the fireworks show wrapped up.

Later in the night, crews stopped letting traffic into the park, so people who used rideshare services like Uber had to walk out of the venue and try to track down their driver among a sea of vehicles stuck in traffic. Many said another issue was finding a safe place to pullover for pick-up.

However, some aggravated residents made the most out of a long wait – eating at Imo’s Pizza on Hampton Avenue.

"People that were going to get Ubers came in and ordered some food and waited for their Ubers to get here and, again, it wasn't horrible for us," Angie Leitschuh, Imo’s manager.

Fair Saint Louis organizers had police directing traffic in the area, but said they're open to suggestions on how to improve access and transportation next year. Maybe even having a designated pick up and drop off lot for ride share.

