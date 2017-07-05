Fair St. Louis deemed a success as clean-up begins at Art Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As clean-up takes place at Forest Park, Fair St. Louis organizers are smiling. America’s biggest birthday party didn't disappoint. Fair St. Louis was a big hit by all indications.

“We'll say somewhere between (200,000) and 220,000, 240,000 or 250,000; but I think that’s conservative for three days,” said James Boldt, Fair St. Louis chairman.

Attendance totals could be a record, as well as money spent on concessions.

“We don’t have numbers yet on concessions, we'll get the consumption, but we have hit some records yeah,” Boldt said.

The Fair St. Louis organization is non-profit, so the city will get any money made, plus local charities.

Now that things have calmed down at Art Hill, organizers will start to discuss ways of making the fair even better next year. They won’t take much time resting either.

“Maybe on July 7 we will start thinking about that. Need to take care of this great park first. Get a bow on it before that,” Boldt said.