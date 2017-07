EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis firefighters are battling a large blaze on 1600 State Street. The fire broke out around 10:30 pm at the former Classic Tire Shop.

Herb Simmons, St. Clair County Emergency Management says one person was sleeping in the building and had to be rescued by firefighters.

East St. Louis police have blocked off the street to allow firefighters to bring in additional equipment to fight the fire.