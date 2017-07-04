St. Charles County residents enjoy the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES – Many people around the St. Louis area were celebrating Independence Day in several ways.

People in the City of O'Fallon, MO. and St. Charles enjoyed listening and dancing to live local bands.

"We keep getting bigger and bigger," said Bill Hennessy, the mayor of City of O'Fallon, "we've had people travel from Oklahoma and have had people travel from all over the country to see the band that they love."

O'Fallon was celebrating its 36th annual Heritage and Freedom Fest while St. Charles drew nearly 300,000 people to Riverfest over the course of four days.

Families with kids in tow made sure to claim their spots with lawn chairs and get the best view of the fireworks.

Organizers said that planning these massive events is done months in advance.

"We are known here in St. Charles for Christmas traditions but the moment Christmas tradition is over we start planning for Riverfest," said director of the Greater St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau, Joe Ward.

"We did surveys around the park and found out that this festival is bringing $300 million in direct spending."