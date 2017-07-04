Public asked to help find missing 80-year-old woman

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the publics’ assistance to find a missing 80-year-old woman. Virginia I. Arbogast was last seen Monday night around 10pm on Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville Illinois. She’s thought to have been traveling to Lebanon, Illinois but never arrived.

Ms. Arbogast was seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a blue flower shirt and glasses.

Virginia Arbogast is a white female, height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 150 pounds, with gray hair.

She’s driving a red Chevrolet Cobalt 4 door with an Illinois license plate: N996 623.

If you have seen Ms. Arbogast, please call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277.3500.