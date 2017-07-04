PICTURES: Fair St Louis July 2 2017

St. Louis knows how to celebrate America’s Independence Day. Fair St. Louis kicked off on Sunday, July 2nd with food, fun family actives, music from Dirty Muggs, SuperDuperKyle and AKON, and of course… fireworks.
