Firefighters urge caution and parental supervision with fireworks

EUREKA, MO – The 4th of July can be a busy night for firefighters. They are not only responding to fires but also medical calls.

“Even the simplest things like sparklers that we think are safe for kids can be like 1200 degrees,” said Eureka Fire Department’s Scott Barthelmass.

He says far too many children are injured by fireworks because of a lack of parental supervision.

35% of emergency room visits due to fireworks are patients who are under the age of 15, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The same agency reports 28% percent of fireworks ER visits are from sparklers.

Barthelmass says the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to visit a community celebration but realizes there will be many backyard fireworks displays.

“Make sure you do it an area that there’s not dry brush, that you’re away from residences, make sure you have water nearby, a 5-gallon bucket of water is usually pretty handy,” said Barthelmass.

For more information on fireworks safety visit http://www.fireworkssafety.org/safety-tips.