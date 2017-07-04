Belleville man killed in stand-off with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL – Fourth of July celebrations are somber for some in Belleville Tuesday after a stand-off led to deadly police involved shooting. The incident happened at 623 South 20th Street around noon, when Belleville police say 39-year-old Donald Martin started shooting a shotgun in the air. Police arrived shortly thereafter, and Martin fired several shots at officers.

A tactical unit was dispatched to the scene as a negotiator tried to get Martin to surrender.

Officers from the tactical unit were fired upon by Martin, and they returned fire striking Martin.

Martin was transported to a local hospital, but later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.