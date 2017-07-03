Kurt and Brenda Warner help a family’s dream of a home come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO - St. Louis Rams Super Bowl MVP, Kurt Warner, and his wife, Brenda, were back in St. Louis, Monday, sharing laughs, tears, and prayers – as dreams come true for a single mom and her two daughters.

“That you would watch over this family, that you would bless them, as they step into their new home, that you would fill it with lots of laughter and lots of incredible memories,” Kurt prayed outside the new home on Gladys Avenue in Hazelwood.

The Warner’s prayers sounded much the same as those Kamerial Love had been saying for her daughters for years.

After the prayers, they snipped the ribbon on the porch and opened the front door to a big surprise for the Loves.

They knew the Habitat for Humanity house they helped build would be theirs. They didn’t know about the living room furniture, the furnished bedrooms for daughters, Heavenly and Spiritly Love.

There fridge and kitchen cabinets were stocked with food. The washer and drier were ready to go. There was a new laptop computer on a new desk. There was even a new lawn mower in the garage for the first lawn the family ever had.

“It feels like I’m in a dream,” Love said.

The Warner’s see themselves in Kamerial Love, who was heading back to work after Monday’s big reveal.

“Yes, I’m going to go back to work because that’s my responsibility but can’t nobody break this day,” Love gushed.

“I was a single mom with 2 children when I met Kurt,” Brenda Warner, recalling how she and her family relied on food stamps and lived in Section 8 housing. “I remember going from building to building instead of home to home. You’re just trying to make ends meet and they never seem to meet.”

“The people here, the city, (St. Louis) have always kept their door open for us,” Kurt Warner said. “We’ve said as long as they kept the door open we’re going to continue to walk through it.”

“I’m still shocked. I cannot believe it. It’s a blessing,” Love said. “I’ve been praying to God for a blessing. I still can’t believe it. just looking around, it’s a dream come true.”

Her’s is the 44th family to benefit from the Warner’s First Things First Foundation “Home for the Holidays” program.

This home included $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s rent-to-own.