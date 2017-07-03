Husband in custody after wife stabbed to death in Ladue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO - A 78-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his wife to death overnight in Ladue.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the first block of Ferrand Woods Lane.

According to police, Robert E. Britt stabbed 76-year-old Georgia Britt in the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Britt is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. His mugshot is not available at this time.

As of 7 a.m. , there was no sign of a crime in front of the ranch home, located near Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 64/40.

It's unclear if the couple had domestic problems in the past.