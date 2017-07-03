Alton goes all out to celebrate the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL – Alton Illinois has the second biggest firework show in the area after Fair St. Louis and it always happens on July 3rd.

Roughly 25,000 people watch the Alton fireworks, and before that part of the night the city also hosts a 4th of July party. Complete with kids activities, shaved ice, food and this year the Air National Guard band of the Midwest.

If you don’t watch the fireworks by the river it is an Alton tradition to find a spot somewhere in the hills. Residents said it is usually the same spot your family has been going to for decades.