× Two men wounded in shooting on Lewis & Clark

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – An innocent bystander was one of two men wounded in a shooting Saturday night on a major thoroughfare in north St. Louis County.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Lewis & Clark Boulevard and Redman Road for a shooting just before 7:40 p.m. As they arrived at the scene, two gunshot victims were just getting to a local hospital.

The first victim, a man in his 20s, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The second victim, a man in his 40s, had been shot in the leg.

Granda said investigators learned the younger victim had been the target of the shooting. The man was driving northbound on Lewis & Clark when he was shot by an individual following him in another vehicle. The older victim was traveling southbound on his motorcycle when he felt a pain in his leg and realized he’d been shot.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver passenger car, Granda said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.