Local veterans take honor flight to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A local Vietnam Veteran in hospice care was able to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Saturday. Gary Adams was part of the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. The organization seeks out veterans and provides them a trip to see the war memorials built in their honor.

Adams and his daughter were able to make the trip. There were 9 WWII veterans, 11 Korean War Veterans and Adams.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight operates on donations. They have been operating for the past 7 years and have provided an estimated 70 fights for veterans. Three more trips are scheduled this year.