Fair St. Louis gets underway in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS - The fun at Fair St. Louis has kicked off. For next several days Forest Park will be front and center for America's birthday.

At the Grand Basin, right by the stage where concerts are happening, the headliner is rapper AKON who is a St. Louis native, will be taking the stage a little after 8 pm Sunday night.

But before him, Dirty Mugs and SuperDuperKyle will be getting the crowd riled up.

So what else can you expect on day 1 at the fair that's sponsored by Fox 2?

If you're a bit of a thrill seeker you can into a human sling shot ride, try zip lining, there's also a virtual reality rock climbing and you don't want to do any of that.

Now with an event that’s as massive and busy, organizers say they have made sure that you an have fun and be safe.

Tonight’s entertainment:

6:30 pm SuperDuperKyle

8:15 pm AKON

9:35 pm Fireworks

This year, Fair St. Louis goes from Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 4. America’s Birthday Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. There’s plenty of fun to be had with family activities, live music, food and of course, fireworks. FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of the FREE three-day event.

Plan ahead! Determine your best route to Fair Saint Louis ahead of time – visit www.fairsaintlouis.org for directions from all major interstates. Parking inside Forest Park is $20. Free parking is available at St. Louis Community College – Forest Park Campus, with a shuttle to take fairgoers to the fairgrounds located at the Planetarium. Free ADA parking is available at the St. Louis Planetarium, with an ADA-accessible shuttle bus to take fairgoers to the fairgrounds.

Saturday, July 1

9:30 am - 135th Annual VP Parade in downtown St. Louis along Market Street starting near Kiener Plaza and ending at Union Station. Visit www.americasbirthdayparade.comfor more information.

Sunday, July 2

Entertainment at Fair Saint Louis spans a wide variety of audiences. Audience discretion is advised. Schedule subject to change.

1:00 pm - Fair Saint Louis Opens

Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, Schnucks Wine Garden, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, The Fairway, Zip Line, Human Slingshot, Virtual Reality, Pay to Play Zone and Interactive Zone Open

1:30 pm - Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

1:50 pm - Missouri Army National Guard on the #FairSTL Stage

3:30 pm - SANTIAGO X THE NATURAL on the #FairSTL Stage

3:30 pm - Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

4:45 pm - DIRTY MUGGS on the #FairSTL Stage

5:30 pm - Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

6:30 pm - SUPERDUPERKYLE on the #FairSTL Stage

8:15 pm - AKON on the #FairSTL Stage

9:35 pm - Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones Fireworks

Monday, July 3

4:00 pm - Fair Saint Louis Opens

4:05 pm - National Anthem on the #FairSTL Stage

4:10 pm - Missouri Army National Guard on the #FairSTL Stage

4:30 pm - Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

5:00 pm - EVE 6 on the #FairSTL Stage

6:30 pm - Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

6:45 pm - SISTER HAZEL on the #FairSTL Stage

8:30 pm - 3 DOORS DOWN on the #FairSTL Stage

10:00 pm - Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

1:00 pm - Fair Saint Louis Opens

1:30 pm - Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

1:35 pm - BEN MORGAN on the #FairSTL Stage

3:05 pm - HUDSON MOORE on the #FairSTL Stage

3:30 pm - Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

4:35 pm - MATT STILLWELL on the #FairSTL Stage

5:30 pm - Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

5:35 pm - Salute to the Troops Ceremony with National Anthem singer on #FairSTL Stage

6:15 pm - DAN + SHAY on the #FairSTL Stage

8:00 pm - JAKE OWEN on the #FairSTL Stage

9:35 pm - Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones Fireworks

*** Times are approximate and are subject to change without notice.