Charges issued in Florissant shooting

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants for unlawful use of a weapon Sunday against Benjamin Brown. Brown is alleged to have been driving a vehicle with two friends Saturday afternoon in Florissant when shots rang out on Martin Drive around 2:30 pm.

Authorities say Brown had a confrontation with 2 brothers walking on Martin Drive that led to Brown shooting one brother in the abdomen. The victim’s brother then shot Brown in the leg.

Brown was later arrested by Florissant police officers.

Brown is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

38.803366 -90.313601