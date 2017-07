Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A popular attraction at Fair St. Louis is closed tonight. The sling shot ride Is not running after one of the cables failed Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Fire Department says an adult and a minor were on the ride when a cable failed.

The ride is rated to be used 10,000 times and had only been used about 9,000.

The backup cable did work and the two passengers had to be lowered down manually.

The ride is closed till repairs are made and an inspection is done.