Police investigating 2 shootings in North County

FLORISSANT, MO – Police are investigating 2 shootings in North St. Louis County Saturday night. The first shooting occurred just before 2:30pm Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Martin Drive.

The Florissant Police Department tells Fox 2 that a call came in stating there had been multiple gunshots fire on Martin Drive, near Lindbergh and Thunderbird Avenue. Officers arriving on scene found a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot to the abdomen. He was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the department said incident started when 2 males walking on Martin Drive were shot at by occupants in a Red Chevy Impala. Multiple gunshots were exchanged between the suspects.

Police believe the gunshot victim was the target of the shooting.

One suspect has been taken into custody, along with the vehicle in question.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.

Another shooting occurred at 7:40 pm at Redman Road and Highway 367. St. Louis County Police say a motorcyclist was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital for treatment.

That shooting remains under investigation.

#BREAKING One person is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on 367/Redman @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/YGaagcl3hU — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) July 2, 2017