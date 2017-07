Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives have been called to I-55 and Arsenal for a fatal shooting. Police say an adult was shot and killed while he was driving northbound on the interstate.

The interstate going into downtown St. Louis has been shutdown and traffic is being diverted off the highway.

#BREAKING One adult confirmed dead after a shooting on I-55 & Arsenal. Traffic headed into downtown STL is being redirected @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/S5DGIN6BjY — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) July 2, 2017

There appears to be about 7 shell casing markers down @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/HwBkefCCz0 — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) July 2, 2017