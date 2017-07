Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – One man remains in critical condition after he and another person were shot in north St. Louis Friday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at Belt and Wabada avenues; that’s in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Witnesses said an altercation led up to the shooting, which started a few blocks over at Arlington and MLK. Two cars crashed and the men from both cars took off running after each other. The chase ended on Belt, where one man was shot in the head and another in the leg.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital.