State trooper unharmed after vehicle sideswiped on I-44

EUREKA, MO – A Missouri state trooper is lucky to be alive after his cruiser was sideswiped Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 44 near Eureka.

According to Corporal Juston Wheetley, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the trooper was in the middle of a traffic stop when a car travelling westbound on I-44 failed to yield and hit the cruiser and the vehicle the trooper had initially pulled over

No one was injured.

Wheetley said this should serve as a reminder, especially during the expected busy long holiday weekend, that troopers will be patrolling I-70 and I-44 in the entire state. He said there have already been over 400 traffic related deaths in the state of Missouri this year.