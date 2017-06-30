Fourth of July Weekend Events and Fireworks
ST. LOUIS, MO- Happy Independence Day weekend! Looking for some fun events and fireworks displays?
Multi-Day Celebrations
Fair Saint Louis
Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO
Saturday, July 1 -135th Annual VP Parade –9:30pm – Downtown St. Louis along Market Street
Sunday – Tuesday, July 2-4
“America’s Biggest Birthday Party” will be centered on Art Hill while improvements to the Arch grounds continue. The event will include headlining concerts and spectacular fireworks each night.
http://www.fairsaintlouis.org/
Webster Groves Community Days
Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO
Admission: Free (Carnival rides, food will cost you)
The Carnival booths and rides will be open Saturday (11am-11pm), Sunday (2pm-11pm), Monday (5pm-11pm), and Tuesday (11am-11pm). The Parade will be held Tuesday, July 4, at 10:00am. Fireworks will be at approximately 9:30pm on both Monday and Tuesday.
http://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days
Riverfest
Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Frontier Park, Saint Charles, MO
Saturday: 5:00-10:30pm, Sunday-Tuesday: Noon-10:30pm
Celebrate Independence Day weekend in St. Charles. Enjoy great food, a beer garden, live music, carnival rides, and other fun family friendly activities. Parade is Tuesday morning at 10:00am along Main Street. Fireworks show at 9:20pm Monday and Tuesday along the banks of the Missouri River.
http://www.historicstcharles.com/includes/events/Riverfest-2017/1059/
Heritage & Freedom Fest
Date: Sunday-Tuesday, July 2-4 Venue: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, TR Hughes Blvd., O’Fallon, MO
Sunday: 4:00pm-10:00pm, Monday: 4:00pm-10:30pm, Tuesday: Noon-10:00pm
Celebrate Fourth of July festivities with all the trimmings in O’Fallon. Free concerts will be held Monday and Tuesday nights followed by fireworks. The parade will be Tuesday at 9:30am.
http://www.heritageandfreedomfest.com/schedule
Patriots in the Park – Granite City, IL
Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Wilson Park, Granite City, IL
This weekend long event includes an auto show, carnival with food, live entertainment, rides and ends with a spectacular fireworks display on the 4th. http://www.granitecitygossip.com/2017PatriotsInThePark.html
4th of July Carnival and Fireworks
Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Fairview Park, Centralia, IL
The Carnival runs all weekend long. The Veterans Parade will be at 10am Tuesday on Broadway. Fireworks are at Dusk on the 4th
http://www.centraliail.com/CommunityCalendar/calendar.asp?n=1
National Tom Sawyer Days
Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Hannibal Historic District and Riverfront, Hannibal, MO
Visitors from all over the world come to experience the history of Hannibal, through the eyes of Mark Twain. Activities include frog jumping, mud volleyball, Tom and Becky Contest, parade, Tomboy Sawyer Contest, 10-kilometer run, arts and crafts show and fireworks launched from the banks of the Mississippi River on the evening of the Fourth.
Full schedule: http://www.hannibaljaycees.org/schedule-of-events-.html
St. Louis Cardinals Baseball
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 1-4 Venue: Busch Stadium
Vs: Washington Nationals
Saturday: 6:15pm, Sunday: 7:05pm
Vs: Miami Marlins
Monday (Fireworks Night): 6:15pm, Tuesday: 1:15pm
https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2017-07
Saturday, July 1, 2017
JB Blast
Venue: Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, Jefferson Barracks Park. South St. Louis County
Time: 7:00-10:00pm
Enjoy music under the stars performed by the Air Force Band of Mid-America, Shades of Blues in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater (Jefferson Barracks Park) and a brilliant fireworks display to celebrate our country’s birth!
http://www.stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/Events/
Mark Twain Lake Rodeo
Date: Saturday, July 1 Venue: Warren G. See South Spillway, Ralls County, MO
Rodeo events begin at 8 pm
Popular attractions at this annual award-winning rodeo include charging bulls, bucking broncos, clowns, and refreshments. A fireworks display caps the final night.
www.marktwainlakerodeo.org
Waterloo Optimist Club Atv, Truck & Tractor Pull
Date: Saturday, July 1 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds, Waterloo, IL
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm Admission: $5.00 – Kids under 12 are free
https://www.facebook.com/OptimistTruckTractorPullWaterlooIl/
Grafton, IL Fireworks
Along the riverfront – Dusk
http://www.enjoygrafton.com/events/detail/213/fireworks-in-grafton
Carlyle Lake Fireworks Spectacular
Enjoy a full day of live music ending with a Fireworks display shot off from Point 1, which can be viewed by boat over beautiful Carlyle Lake or on the shore at the Dam West and Dam East Recreation Areas. http://carlylelake.com/4th-of-july-dam-jam/
Monday, July 3, 2017
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Date: Monday, July 3 Venue: Alton Riverfront Amphitheater, Alton, IL
Grounds open at 5pm. The fireworks are set for 9:15 pm.
http://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1639/alton-fireworks-spectacular
Twin Oaks 4th of July
Venue: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Ave, Twin Oaks, MO
Time: 6:00pm-10:00pm
Enjoy a concert followed by fireworks.
http://vil.twin-oaks.mo.us/events-calendar.aspx
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Missouri:
Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival and Fireworks
Venue: Kirkwood Park Time: 7:00-9:30pm
Enjoy live music then fireworks start at dusk.
http://www.kirkwoodmo.org/
4th Of July Celebration, Chesterfield, MO
Time: 6:30-10:00pm Location: Chesterfield, MO
https://www.chesterfield.mo.us/4th-of-july-fireworks-celebration.html
July 4 Party in the Park
Venue: Schroeder Park, Old Meramec Station Rd., Manchester, MO
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Butch Wax and the Hollywoods concert at 6:00pm with fireworks to follow.
http://www.manchestermo.gov/index
4th of July Celebration
Time: 6pm-10pm Venue: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Hillsboro, MO
www.jeffersoncountyfair.net
Florissant Independence Day Celebration
Venue: James J. Eagan Civic Center, Florissant, MO
Time: 7:00pm-9:30pm
Festivities begin with an outdoor concert by the Northwinds Concert Band at 7:30pm. Following the concert, there will be fireworks at 9:15 pm.
http://www.florissantmo.com/egov/documents/1496859142_88537.pdf
Eureka July 4th Celebration
Venue: Lions Park, Eureka, MO
Time: 7:00- 10:30pm
http://www.eureka.mo.us/visitors/special-city-wide-events/july-4th/
4th of July Celebration
Hermann, MO –-Riverfront Park – 9:15pm (4pm parade)
http://visithermann.com/event/fourth-july/
Libertyfest
Wentzville, MO -Progress Park – 9:05pm (10am parade)
http://www.wentzvillemo.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/LIBERTYFEST.php
Freedom Celebration
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Time: Noon-9:30pm Venue: Pere Marquette Park
http://www.visitstegen.com/signature-events/
Fourth of July Celebration, Louisiana, Missouri
Fireworks at Dusk on the Riverfront
https://www.facebook.com/LAJuly4th/
Illinois:
Salute to Freedom – Mount Vernon, IL
Mt Vernon Outland Airport- 5:00pm-9:30pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/1181592925284539/
Fourth of July Carnival – Steeleville, IL
American Legion Park – 10:00am-10:00pm
Start the day with a 5k and parade and end it with fireworks.
http://www.steeleville.org/events.html
Liberty Bell of the West Celebration
Time: 11am-3pm Venue: Kaskaskia Bell State Historic Site, Kaskaskia, IL
This annual celebration takes place at the site of the Liberty Bell of the West, which was rung when Rogers Clark and his Long Knives captured Kaskaskia on July 4, 1778. A ceremony starts at 12:30 with speakers and the French Colonial Marines from nearby Fort de Chartres.
http://www.greatriverroad.com/stegen/randattract/kaskbell.htm
Godfrey, IL Family Fun Fest with Fireworks
Venue: Glazebrook Park – 5:00pm to 9:30pm
http://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/198/godfrey-family-fun-fest-with-fireworks/14607
Old Fashioned July 4th Celebration
Time: 4pm-10pm Venue: Scheve Park, Mascoutah, IL
http://www.mascoutah.org/
Highland, IL Fireworks
Venue: Glik Park 4:00pm-9:00pm
http://www.highlandil.gov/public_documents/highlandil_parkrec/KRC/Fireworks
Jerseyville, IL Fireworks
Venue: American Legion Hall- 9:30pm
http://jerseyville-il.us/city-events/
Troy, IL Fireworks
Venue: Tri Township Park –Dusk
http://www.tritownshippark.org/events_fireworks
Dupo Picnic in the Park
Dupo Community Park, Dupo, IL
Time: Noon-9:00pm
http://www.villageofdupo.org/events/july-4th-picnic-in-the-park-3