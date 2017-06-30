Financial scams targeting the elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Financial scams that target senior citizens. Criminals consider them easy targets due to their trusting nature. So they play on their vulnerabilities and use scare tactics to get them to give up their hard-earned cash. The problem with perpetrators using scams to persuade seniors to give up their credit card numbers or cash is growing at an alarming rate. Research shows one in 10 elderly residents in Missouri fall victim to financial abuse every year. Shirley Washington explains.