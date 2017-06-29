You Paid For It – Search for new St. Louis police chief could get expensive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is in a long search for someone to take the top job in the police department, but Mayor Lyda Krewson says that search could take up to nine months.

The mayor said she's considered using a national search firm to help in the effort.

At present, Acting Chief Lawrence O'Toole is running the department. The former chief, Sam Dotson, was forced out by the new mayor. However, Mayor Krewson gave Dotson a $130,000 consulting contract on his way out the door.

Krewson set up a Citizen Advisory Board to help with the search and get input from residents about what they want in a police chief.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 found several cities that moved a lot faster hiring a new police chief than St Louis, including Ferguson.

In addition to the search for the chief, the You Paid For It Team made another alarming discovery. Many of the murders in the city appear to be drug and gang-related. Yet years back, police officials dissolved the anti-gang and anti-drug units.

The department has recently done an about face, putting those units back out on the street weeks ago. But with the current manpower shortage, it's hard to know how much punch they'll pack.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department would not say how many Officers have been assigned to those details.

Meanwhile, Mayor Krewson said she's preparing other measure to help combat the rising crime.