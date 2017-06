Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ No one was injured after a sinkhole swallowed a car Thursday in downtown St. Louis. It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Locust.

The owners were exercising at a nearby gym during the collapse. They came outside, looked down and saw their Toyota Camry underground.

"I was a little shaky," said Jordan Westerbergh. "It's crazy. I'm just glad we weren't inside."

There were no valuables inside of the car. Officials say an 8 inch water main also ruptured at the time.

The car was removed shortly before 9 a.m. It sustained an extensive amount of damage.