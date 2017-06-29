New father, cousin killed in fiery crash near South County Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A new father lost his life in a car wreck just days after his baby was born. His cousin also died in the crash.

Police experts were investigating the car crash that killed two people in south St. Louis County. It happened in an apartment complex parking lot at the end of Union Street, near the South County Center.

“It was awful. There was no way they could have gotten out, I don’t think,” said Monique Williams, who lives in the complex.

Police said the car slammed into a tree, exploded in flames, and was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived.

The driver, 28-year-old Bekir Ismailov, and passenger, 22-year-old Mamed Ismailov, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I think it’s fair to say already that speed is a contributing circumstance to this accident,” St. Louis County Police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.

Others in the apartment complex said police told them the car was speeding in the parking lot.

“About 70 miles per hour,” said complex resident Emrah Jasarevic.

The speed limit is 15 miles per hour; there’s a sign that says “no outlet.”

Police investigators and residents wanted to know why the driver did not stop in time.

“It’s under investigation by our accident reconstruction team,” Granda said.