Mehlville School District approves land sale to Aldi’s

MEHLVILLE, MO – Despite some push back, a south St. Louis County school district is moving forward with selling one of its properties to a discount super market chain.

The Mehlville School Board voted 6-1 Thursday night, allowing Aldi's to move in on land next to two schools.

The land in question, an acre just off Telegraph Road, is about 50 yards from Wohlwend Elementary and just a little further from Oakville Middle School.

Earlier that evening, some parents who are against the sale spoke pretty passionately about it at a board meeting at Mehlville High School.

About eight or so parents took the podium saying that not only would this potential sale bring more traffic to an already congested area, but that they don't like the idea of the store being so close to their children's school.

Other parents said it's a good way to generate money that could go toward district funds.

Even though the board has approved the sale, it will still need to go before the St. Louis County Planning Commission.