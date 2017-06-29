Man exposes himself in Target parking lot in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, MO – Detectives with the Wentzville Police Department are searching for a man who exposed his genitals to a person in a local Target parking lot.

According to Sgt. Jennifer Bell, a police spokeswoman, the incident occurred Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wentzville Parkway.

The victim reported a heavy set Caucasian man in his 40s drove up beside them and exposed himself. The suspect drove off and the victim went inside to report the incident to Target employees.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark gray, four-door hatchback with tinted windows. There’s also a small white decal located in the lower left-hand corner of the rear window.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Wentzville Police Department at 636-639-2137.