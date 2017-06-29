Man burglarized University City homes by removing window screens, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – Neighbors were alarmed to hear a man was seen entering homes through unlocked windows.

University City Police said Maurice Washington, 28, burgled several residences within a three block radius.

Washington was charged with four counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of stealing.

According to the police report, Washington removed screens to unlocked windows in the back of homes.

Kathleen Behrmann discovered her back gate open June 28.

“I put two and two together and thought, ‘this is suspicious.’ And so then I called police,” she said.

Washington, she suspects, managed to get through the locked gate but was unable to enter her home. As it turns out, other homes in her area were burglarized.

University City police said homes were burglarized on the 7400 block of Drexel Drive and nearby Ahern Court and Wilson Avenue.

Police responded to a call for a burglary in progress at about 2 a.m. June 28 on Drexel Drive. They located Washington in the area and arrested him without incident, police said.

Berhmann said she is grateful no one entered her home.

“It makes me feel unsafe. I’m very, very careful now about making sure everything is locked. Even when I’m at home in the house,” she said.

Any related crimes to the burglaries should be referred to the University City Police Department 314-725-2211 Ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.