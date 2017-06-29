Firefighters work to rescue painters stuck on Belleville radio tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL - Two painters were rescued from a radio tower near the old Belleville Police Station on Thursday.

The workers were painting the tower. They were using a lift to reach the top of the tower. That lift got stuck, trapping the workers in the bucket approximately 120 feet in the air.

Emergency crews were called in and two firefighters used a separate boom for the rescue. The whole ordeal went on for more than two hours. It took two separate attempts to get the painters down.

The streets around the area were blocked off until the rescue was complete. There were no injuries, but the men were hot and thirsty.

The paint job was part of a renovation project at city hall.