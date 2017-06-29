× Endangered Person Advisory issued for St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY_ An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a man missing from St. Louis County. David C. Thielker, 56, left home to travel to Powder Valley Park in Sunset Hills at 12:30 p.m. on June 28. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Thiekler is described as a white male, 6’2″ weighing 255 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, shorts, and white shoes.

His vehicle, a gray 2006 Honda Accord bearing MO, SM6T7H, was last seen traveling in an unknown direction from the 4800 block of Stanhope.

Authorities say Thielker suffers from major depression and anxiety disorders. He lives at home with his parents and is antisocial.

He does not have his medicine with him.

Thielker’s family does not think he can function in society on his own. He has also made suicidal statements in the past.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.