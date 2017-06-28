Volunteers put sweat equity into rebuilding their community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIBURNUM, MO – There are a lot of helping hands, and strong backs, and hearts filled with love this week in Viburnum, Missouri.

"This is called Love thy neighbor,' says Justin Perry, Pastor First Baptist Church. 'We take this from the second greatest commandment that Jesus gives the first to love God and the second to love your neighbor."

Spending a couple hundred dollars to take part in the week-long camp in Iron County Missouri, many were using their vacations to give back to their community.

Since Monday about 80 area residents have been putting their sweat equity back into their small town.

"Probably ten people per crew,' says Brant Hubbs, Crew Chief and Assistant Elementary Principal. 'We tore the roofs off and then re-shingled them."

Not wanting to beat around the bush, this group got right to work, in fact the town of 700 raised more than $50,000 to pay for supplies and materials to repair the roofs and homes of low income residents in Viburnum and the surrounding area.

"We`ve done three projects where we put on brand new roofs and also have done a deck job and we`ve sealed three mobile home roofs," says Perry.

Four local churches collaborated in bringing workers together to put in a new deck at one home. Afterwards the crew gave the recipient a hand signed plaque and a bible.

"It`s really good that all the communities get together and help people that needs help to pay it forward," says Naomi Horton, New Deck Recipient.