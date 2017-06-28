Reduce water usage, save money during summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Summer means spending lots of time outdoors. Maybe you garden, set up a sprinkler in the yard for the kids or just have the hose handy to cool off But all of those things involve water.

While water usage generally goes up during summer months, there are ways you can conserve.

Pat Mickle, Superintendent of Missouri American Water, gives us tips to use every day to reduce usage and save money.

Missouri American Water's tips for summer include:

Reuse. Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawn and gardens.

Embrace the bucket! Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket for washing cars and pets, and rinsing vegetables and sandy/grassy feet.

Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or evening) to minimize evaporation. Also, be aware of which plants don`t need to be watered every day.

Watch weather forecast to avoid ‘Mother Nature’ re-watering your garden, which could also damage plants.

Choose your plants wisely. Purchase varieties that require less-than-daily watering and remain hearty in drier weather. And, don`t forget to mulch (only 2-3′) to help with water retention.

Check for leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and pipes.

Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the need for watering.

Keep an eye on your sprinkler`s ‘sweep’ to make sure all the water is reaching vegetation that needs it and not the pavement!

Check this frequently in case a person or animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.

To learn more visit: missouriamwater.com