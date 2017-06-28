× Man killed in North County shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in North St. Louis County. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Candlebrook Court shortly before 8pm Wednesday night.

Police says when officers arrived on the scene they discovered a male in his 40’ssuffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Identification of victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).