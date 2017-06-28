Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, IL – Illinois financial problems are taking a major toll on schools. Superintendents from around southern Illinois meet Wednesday night to discuss the future of funding for education in the state.

Educators here think the answer is Senate Bill One which passed the house and the senate and is currently headed to the governor’s desk.

For the past two-year Illinois has passed temporary stop gap budgets and schools have not been funded fully from the state.

But educators say the problem in funding education in Illinois goes back further than that.

They say for years the state has been using a formula to fund education where the state contributes a small percentage of money and the local community funds the majority of school district operations.

The funding formula has left districts in very affluent areas doing well, while districts in areas with lower incomes are suffering.

Advance Illinois is a group that is an independent, objective voice for the Illinois public education system. They think Senate Bill One gives schools a budget and a formula to fund education.