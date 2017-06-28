Fugitive St. Louis County prisoner captured in Festus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Fugitive Bruce Brutsman was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Sunset Point in Festus, MO. Police say he did resist arrest and had to be brought under control by detectives .

Brutsman was in the company of a few other people when he was arrested. Police are talking to them and they may face charges.

St. Louis County Police posted Brutsman's mugshot with the message, "Thank you for all your tips and help!" Investigators say that the public played a role in the capture. They say that Brutsman is a large man and people sent tips in to them about the escape.

A car stolen by an escaped St. Louis County inmate was located Wednesday in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the city’s north side. Police say the 1997 Toyota Tercel was recovered in the 1100 block of Salisbury Street. No one was in the vehicle at the time.

According to police, the 36-year-old escaped on the morning of June 24. He’d been taken from the St. Louis County Justice Center to a local hospital after allegedly swallowing a battery. While at the hospital, Brutsman got away from a corrections officer and ran away.

Brutsman had been jailed on burglary charges and other property crimes, police said.