Fair St. Louis map and schedule for the 4th of July weekend

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis one of the best places to celebrate 4th of July. This year, Fair St. Louis goes from Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 4. America’s Birthday Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. There’s plenty of fun to be had with family activities, live music, food and of course, fireworks. FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of the FREE three-day event.

Plan ahead! Determine your best route to Fair Saint Louis ahead of time – visit www.fairsaintlouis.org for directions from all major interstates. Parking inside Forest Park is $20. Free parking is available at St. Louis Community College – Forest Park Campus, with a shuttle to take fairgoers to the fairgrounds located at the Planetarium. Free ADA parking is available at the St. Louis Planetarium, with an ADA-accessible shuttle bus to take fairgoers to the fairgrounds.

Saturday, July 1

9:30 am – 135th Annual VP Parade in downtown St. Louis along Market Street starting near Kiener Plaza and ending at Union Station. Visit www.americasbirthdayparade.com for more information.

Sunday, July 2

Entertainment at Fair Saint Louis spans a wide variety of audiences. Audience discretion is advised. Schedule subject to change.

1:00 pm – Fair Saint Louis Opens

Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, Schnucks Wine Garden, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, The Fairway, Zip Line, Human Slingshot, Virtual Reality, Pay to Play Zone and Interactive Zone Open

1:30 pm – Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

1:50 pm – Missouri Army National Guard on the #FairSTL Stage

3:30 pm – SANTIAGO X THE NATURAL on the #FairSTL Stage

3:30 pm – Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

4:45 pm – DIRTY MUGGS on the #FairSTL Stage

5:30 pm – Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

6:30 pm – SUPERDUPERKYLE on the #FairSTL Stage

8:15 pm – AKON on the #FairSTL Stage

9:35 pm – Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones Fireworks

Monday, July 3

Entertainment at Fair Saint Louis spans a wide variety of audiences. Audience discretion is advised. Schedule subject to change.

4:00 pm – Fair Saint Louis Opens

Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, Schnucks Wine Garden, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, The Fairway, Zip Line, Human Slingshot, Virtual Reality, Pay to Play Zone and Interactive Zone Open

4:05 pm – National Anthem on the #FairSTL Stage

4:10 pm – Missouri Army National Guard on the #FairSTL Stage

4:30 pm – Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

5:00 pm – EVE 6 on the #FairSTL Stage

6:30 pm – Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

6:45 pm – SISTER HAZEL on the #FairSTL Stage

8:30 pm – 3 DOORS DOWN on the #FairSTL Stage

10:00 pm – Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

Entertainment at Fair Saint Louis spans a wide variety of audiences. Audience discretion is advised. Schedule subject to change.

1:00 pm – Fair Saint Louis Opens

Purina/Ameren Festival Zone, Schnucks Wine Garden, STEAM Exhibit presented by SCOPE, The Fairway, Zip Line, Human Slingshot, Virtual Reality, Pay to Play Zone and Interactive Zone Open

1:30 pm – Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

1:35 pm – BEN MORGAN on the #FairSTL Stage

3:05 pm – HUDSON MOORE on the #FairSTL Stage

3:30 pm – Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

4:35 pm – MATT STILLWELL on the #FairSTL Stage

5:30 pm – Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive (east of the Grand Basin)

5:35 pm – Salute to the Troops Ceremony with National Anthem singer on #FairSTL Stage

6:15 pm – DAN + SHAY on the #FairSTL Stage

8:00 pm – JAKE OWEN on the #FairSTL Stage

9:35 pm – Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Edward Jones Fireworks

*** Times are approximate and are subject to change without notice.