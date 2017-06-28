Celebrate Fourth of July with Kenrick’s Meats & Catering

Posted 1:20 pm, June 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:19PM, June 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The 4th of July is right around the corner and grills will be lit all across the metro.

Mike The Butcher and Steve Weinmann from Kenrick’s Meats & Catering stopped by with more!