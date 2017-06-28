× Car stolen by escaped St. Louis County inmate located; suspect still at-large

ST. LOUIS – A car stolen by an escaped St. Louis County inmate was located in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the city’s north side. Police say the 1997 Toyota Tercel was recovered in the 1100 block of Salisbury Street.

No one was in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities are still searching for Brutsman.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a fugitive who escaped from custody over the weekend.

According to police, the 36-year-old escaped on the morning of June 24. He’d been taken from the St. Louis County Justice Center to a local hospital after allegedly swallowing a battery. While at the hospital, Brutsman got away from a corrections officer and ran away.

Brutsman had been jailed on burglary charges and other property crimes, police said.

He is described as a Caucasian man, standing 6’6” tall weighing approximately 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brutsman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Tips must be made directly to CrimeStoppers in order to qualify for the reward.