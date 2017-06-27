× Escaped inmate Bruce Brutsman still on the loose; CrimeStoppers offers reward

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a fugitive who escaped from custody over the weekend.

According to police, 36-year-old Bruce Brutsman escaped on the morning of June 24. He’d been taken from the St. Louis County Justice Center to a local hospital after allegedly swallowing a battery. While at the hospital, Brutsman got away from a corrections officer and ran away.

Investigators believe Brutsman has since stolen a vehicle to continue his fugitive flight.

Brutsman had been jailed on burglary charges and other property crimes, police said.

Brutsman is described as a Caucasian man, standing 6’6” tall weighing approximately 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brutsman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Tips must be made directly to CrimeStoppers in order to qualify for the reward.