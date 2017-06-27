2 EB lanes of Poplar Street Bridge re-open after repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Emergency road repairs overnight to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge kept MoDOT crews busy and caused lanes to be closed. That work, however, is not taking a toll on bridge traffic Tuesday morning. It is done and the eastbound lanes that were closed are back open.

The situation, however, certainly caused concern for some time.

Crews closed the two right lanes eastbound from about 6 p.m. last Monday until around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. MoDOT officials say worsening roadway conditions caused the closures and the emergency work.

Crews had to put a patch on a 40 to 50 foot section of the roadway until more permanent repairs are made. In addition to the overnight closures, the left eastbound lane which closed at the end of May is still shutdown around the clock. That means for several hours last night into early this morning only one eastbound lane was open over the Poplar.

The left eastbound lane will remain completely closed until next month while crews remove and replace that driving surface. There are also additional lane closures scheduled for the eastbound Poplar for the upcoming holiday weekend.

This Saturday, one additional eastbound lane over the Poplar is slated to close from 4 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Then, this coming Monday, an additional eastbound lane will close from 4 a.m. until noon.

On both of those days during the closure times, there will be only two lanes open going east over the Poplar.

MoDOT is expecting big back-ups and is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.