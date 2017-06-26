× Undercover St. Louis area sex sting nets 14 for attemps to patronize prostitutes

ST. LOUIS —Several law enforcement agencies in the St. Louis area have announced arrests of 14 men for suspicion of patronizing prostitutes. The FBI and police in St. Louis County, Maryland Heights, Bridgeton and St. Charles say that these men contacted undercover officers. The suspects were interested in paying for sex from potential trafficking victims.

The sting was conducted at several locations in St. Louis County and St. Charles County between Monday, June 19, 2017 and Thursday, June 22, 2017. In addition to the patronizing prostitution charges, five handguns, suspected meth, and marijuana were seized.

Police say the suspects under arrest are:

Jeffrey Pautz, 54, arrested in Maryland Heights. Charged with patronizing prostitution. John Lyerla, 43,arrested in Maryland Heights. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Rashad Ross, 27, arrested in Maryland Heights. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Daniel Barton, 35, arrested in St. Charles County. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Jacob Livingston, 22, arrested in St. Charles County. Charged with patronizing prostitution, distribution of drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Zhiyu Yang, 25,arrested in St. Charles County. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Sandy Mills, 36, arrested in St. Charles County. Charged with patronizing prostitution, possession, of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeffrey Hamlett, arrested in St. Charles County. Charged with patronizing prostitution, VMCSL, unlawful use of weapon, and distribution of drugs. Keith Murphy, 39,arrested in St. Charles County. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Craig Darrah Jr., 52, arrested in St. Charles County. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Jonathan Chai, 27, arrested in St. Louis County. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Stephen Sucher, 62, arrested in St. Louis County. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Joe Hayes, 39, arrested in St. Louis County. Charged with patronizing prostitution. Robert Bennett, 48, arrested in St. Louis County. Charged with patronizing prostitution.