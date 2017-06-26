× St. Louis Zoo gun ban to stay in place, judge rules

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Circuit Court judge has ruled the city zoo meets the state criteria to call itself a “gun-free zone” after a guns rights activist from Ohio brought the matter to court.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Judge Joan Moriarty determined the zoo to be both an educational facility and a gated amusement park.

The zoo issued a temporary gun ban in 2015. Gun rights activist Jeffry Smith had claimed a 2014 amendment to the Missouri Constitution (the “open-carry” law) allowed gun owners the right to bring their firearms to the zoo.