Mayor, museum reach truce in Confederate memorial battle

ST. LOUIS – A truce has been declared in a battle over the Confederate Memorial in Forest Park.

The bottom line: the Missouri Civil War Museum gets to have the Confederate monument and the museum will pay for its removal and storage.

Crews hired by the museum spent Monday morning removing what remains of the monument. The job has to be completed by Friday, according to an agreement between the city and the museum.

“Fantastic day. This is what we wanted. We knew we could come to some sort of resolution with the city,” said Mark Trout, Executive Director of the Missouri Civil War Museum.

And while the monument has sharply divided opinions between citizens on the street, the leaders in both camps seem to be pleased by the outcome.

“It’s a situation that’s gone on for too long,” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. “We came to this agreement to avoid a potentially long protected legal battle.”

The agreement requires that the monument be moved to a place outside St. Louis City and St. Louis County and that its final home must be at a Civil War museum, battlefield, or cemetery. A decision has not been made on the memorial relocation.

Mayor Krewson said the city has not spent a lot on the ordeal. Costs included erecting bicycle fencing around the monument and possible legal fees.