Man intentionally crashes into Mizzou Arena, police say

COLUMBIA, MO – A 23-year-old Columbia man turned himself over to University of Missouri campus police Sunday for allegedly crashing his car into Mizzou Arena and onto the basketball court.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, campus police were called to the arena around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Following a brief investigation, officers determined the suspect drove his Volkswagen Passat through a closed gate outside the area at around 4 a.m., rammed through a garage door, and drove into a loading dock area, damaging several golf carts that had been parked there. The suspect then drove the vehicle onto the basketball court and eventually left through the arena press gate.

The total damage is estimated to be approximately $100,000.

Campus police identified the suspect as Nathaniel Conant and contacted him. Conant turned himself in to authorities at 3:55 p.m. He was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. He posted bond for both charges.

Conant is listed as an events assistant for the Mizzou athletic department in the school’s online directory, though it’s unclear if he’s still employed.