Jennings man collapses while under arrest, dies at hospital

JENNINGS, MO – A Jennings man is dead after collapsing while under arrest Monday morning. At approximately 6:10a.m., the St. Louis County Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Grape Avenue in Jennings, MO in regards to an on-going narcotics investigation. Officers with the Tactical Operations Unit entered the house and found the suspect, Dwight Bradley, 44. Bradley cooperated with officers, was handcuffed, and was brought outside to speak to a drug detective.

Around 6:30a.m., while speaking to the detective, Bradley collapsed and appeared to be having a seizure. His handcuffs were removed and officers began first aid. Two doses of Narcan were administered with no effect. Police then started chest compressions and gained a pulse. Bradley was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The case is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Officers seized a handgun, 3 different powdered substances, a bag of pills, and over $30,000 cash from the search warrant.

A St. Louis County Police Department drug K9, a 3 year old black lab, came across what was believed to be an open bag of drugs and got some into its system. The dog was taken to an animal hospital and is being held for observation overnight.