Body pulled from lake identified as missing postal worker

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL - A decomposed body pulled from a lake in the Frank Holten State Recreation Area has been identified as missing postal worker, Melanie Tally. The 49-year-old was discovered around 11:45 am. Sunday.

She was last seen on April 23 when she left her job at the United States Post Office on Market Street in downtown St. Louis. Employees told her daughter that Tally wasn’t feeling well and went home early. Her white 2008 Dodge Avenger was also missing.

According to the East St. Louis Police Department, Tally was found in the submerged vehicle. The St. Clair County coroner says her body had been in the water for some time.

Tally's daughter told police her mother had been battling depression and had suicidal thoughts. She was not wearing a seat-belt when her body was recovered.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

